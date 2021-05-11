Our Comments This is the first judgment in the GST law that delves into the question of recovery of tax from the recipient of supply upon default to pay tax to the government on the part of the supplier.



Under the erstwhile regime, in the context of ITC under VAT law, the Apex Court had affirmed the Hon'ble Delhi High Court's view in the case of Arise India Limited3 that failure to distinguish between bona fide and non-bonafide purchasing, the dealer would be hit by Article 14 of the Constitution. Also, as long as the purchasing dealer has taken all the steps to verify that the selling dealer has a valid registration and tax invoice has been issued in accordance with the law, he cannot be expected to keep track of whether the selling dealer has in fact deposited the tax so collected or has been lawfully adjusted.



In the present case, the Hon'ble High Court has acknowledged the provisions of Section 16(2) of CGST Act, 2017, which specifically state that one of the criteria for the recipient to avail ITC is that the supplier has actually paid the tax charged to the government. However, given the facts of the present case, the Hon'ble Court held that the Department could not demand GST from the recipient without first initiating recovery action against the supplier for his default.



While this judgment can provide some relief to the taxpayers facing similar Departmental action concerning ITC availed based on bona fide inward supplies, the bigger question persists viz., how can a recipient of goods/services ensure that the supplier has actually paid the applicable GST? The aforesaid condition was made a part of the GST law with the understanding that the ITC of the recipient will be intrinsically linked to the discharge of tax by the supplier through GSTR-1, GSTR-2 and GSTR-3 return filing mechanism. However, due to the suspension of GSTR-2 and GSTR-3 and the introduction of GSTR-3B, the recipients have no mechanism to confirm if their suppliers are discharging the correct GST.



While the GST portal has been ramped up over the past few months to show the GSTR-3B return filing status of the supplier through GSTR-2A/2B, it is not full-proof evidence of whether the supplier has indeed paid GST on the supplies in question. The expectation that taxpayers should monitor the actual payment of GST by each of their vendors is an onerous and quite impossible task. In times to come, it would be a subject where bona fide taxpayers (recipient of goods or service) could be dragged into litigation to protect their ITC.



Considering the above, businesses would be well advised to look into the possibility of acquiring an undertaking/indemnity from high-risk vendors (i.e., vendors filing GST returns irregularly) to ensure their interests are protected in case of any future demand from the GST authorities.