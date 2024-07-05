Projects, Energy & Infrastructure Monthly Newsletter | July 2024

Ministry of Mines issues the Offshore Areas (Existence of Mineral Resources) Rules, 2024
- Ministry of Mines (MoM) has notified the Offshore Areas (Existence of Mineral Resources) Rules, 2024 exercising authority from the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002 on June 6, 2024.
- The objective of these Rules is to define the criteria for determining the existence of mineral resources in offshore areas as well as to provide a framework for auction. Further, it also aims to ensure proper geological studies along with facilitation of mineral resource management.
- Further, these rules outline the criteria for determining the existence of mineral resources for both production lease and composite license grants. They also establish definitions for exploration stages, feasibility studies, and economic viability, along with geological parameters for exploration and reporting standards for mineral resources and reserves.
- Additionally, the rules provide for the relaxation of exploration norms based on local geological conditions, subject to Central government's approval. The notification also includes detailed schedules outlining exploration norms for different types of deposits and minerals, reporting standards, and a format for submitting proposals for auctioning areas for composite licenses.
Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (Manual of Procedure for Handling Consumers' Complaints, 2024)
- The Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission issued the Manual of Procedure of Handling Consumers' Complaints on June 19, 2024 (Manual).
- Key highlights of the Manual are as follows:
- Manual is applicable to all the Distribution Licensees including deemed licensees and all consumers in the state.
- Nature of the complaints received at Complaint centers will be
categorized according to the following heads
- New Connection/Load enhancement/Load reduction/ Name change/ Temporary/ Permanent Disconnection
- Normal Fuse-off call
- Distribution Transformer Failure
- Outage due to Line breakdown
- Meter related complaints such as correctness of meter, meter reading etc.
- Conversion of service
- Bill related complaints
- Release of Temporary connection
- Issue of No dues Certificate
- Reconnection of supply
- Load shedding /scheduled outages
- It shall be the responsibility of the distribution licensee to reply to the consumer in each case of the complaint filed through any mode, by the consumer.
- Modes of lodging the complaints:
- Through 24x7 Customer Care toll free number
- Manual Complaint Handling at Customer Care Centers
- Distribution Licensee Website
- Mobile Application & E-Mail ID
- If the consumer is not satisfied with the Order issued by ECGRF, a representation against ECGRF Order may be filed before the "Electricity Ombudsman" as per provisions under MPERC (Establishment of Forum and Electricity Ombudsman for redressal of grievances of Consumers) Regulations 2021
Ministry of New and Renewable Energy granted exemption to renewable energy plants located inside SEZ or EOU from Revised List of Models and Manufactures for wind turbine models
- Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) through office memorandum dated May 27, 2024 granted exemption to renewable energy plants located inside a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) or Export Oriented Unit (EOU) and supplying power exclusively for production plants of green hydrogen (or its derivatives), which are located inside an SEZ or set up as an EOU (either same or different SEZ/ EOU) from the purview of Revised List of Models and Manufactures for Wind Turbine Models. Notably, the exemption will be applicable on all renewable energy plants that satisfy the above criteria and are commissioned by December 31, 2030
To view the full article click here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.