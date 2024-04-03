ARTICLE

VPPA – Regulatory Regime In India Phoenix Legal India ranks 4th globally in terms of the installed renewable energy capacity and about 42.3% of our total installed capacity is based on renewable energy sources (such as, solar, wind, hydro, waste to energy, etc.).

Green Hydrogen: Regulatory & Policy Framework In India Ikigai Law India wants to produce green hydrogen to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and meets its climate goals. India is also keen to be a global export hub for green hydrogen.

MNRE Launches Hydrogen R&D Roadmap And Green Hydrogen Portal Argus Partners he MNRE launched the R&D Roadmap with an allocation of Rs. 400 crores for undertaking research and development with an aim to commercialize the green hydrogen sector.

Regulation Of Group Captive Power Plants In India Aquilaw Captive Generating plant means a power plant set up by any person, association or any company to generate electricity primarily for his or her own use and includes a power plant set up by any co-operative society...

Green Hydrogen: Projects, Regulatory Considerations And What Lies Ahead BTG Advaya On January 4, 2023, the Union Cabinet approved the landmark National Green Hydrogen Mission with a total budget outlay of INR 19,744 crore. This mission was a much-awaited...