The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy ("MNRE"), on the eve of World Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day celebrated on October 8, 2023, unveiled the (i) research and development roadmap ("R&D Roadmap") for the National Green Hydrogen Mission; and (ii) green hydrogen page on the National Single Window System ("NSWS") of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade ("Green Hydrogen Portal"). The key aspects of the R&D Roadmap and Green Hydrogen Portal are discussed hereinbelow:

R&D Roadmap

The MNRE launched the R&D Roadmap with an allocation of Rs. 400 crores for undertaking research and development with an aim to commercialize the green hydrogen sector. The R&D Roadmap also focuses on material, technology and infrastructure development to make green hydrogen production, storage and transportation viable and cost-effective.

The Principle Scientific Advisor to the Government of India stated that the budget allocated is to implement mission mode projects which will yield results in the coming 2-3 years.

Green Hydrogen Portal

The Ministry of Power ("MoP") had, in the Green Hydrogen Policy released in February, 2022, envisaged the launch of a single portal for all statutory clearances and permissions required for production, transportation, storage and distribution of green hydrogen/ green ammonia.

The Green Hydrogen Portal generates a list of applicable permits, licenses and approvals for entities proposing to undertake any business in the green hydrogen sector, based on the following:

products in which the entity proposes to engage, i.e., green hydrogen production or electrolyzer manufacturing; nature of activity to be undertaken, i.e., green hydrogen production, hydrogen storage and transportation, green hydrogen derivatives and green hydrogen applications; the state in which the business is proposed to be set up; utilities required for the establishment and operation of the business; and applicable categories for which compliances are required to be undertaken, i.e., labour and boilers, registration, metrology and/or pollution/ environment.

The Green Hydrogen Portal of the NSWS has been unveiled keeping in view the MoP's vision in the Green Hydrogen Policy, 2022 and will streamline and expedite the process for granting of approvals for green hydrogen projects.

Please find a copy of the press release on the launch of R&D Roadmap and Green Hydrogen Portal, here.

