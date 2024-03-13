Over the last two years, there has been a lot of excitement about low-carbon, or green, hydrogen. The excitement has been spurred by increased focus on climate change along with sharp reductions during the last decade in the cost of renewable energy, which is a major cost driver of green hydrogen. Despite the high cost of low-carbon hydrogen today, it has much to offer for the future — It is the most visible pathway to bridge the gap to net-zero emissions.

An Opportunity For India

The four factors that determine a nation's competitiveness for green hydrogen are:

Renewable energy resources Manufacturing, engineering and construction competitiveness The electricity ecosystem Cost of capital

Santosh Kamath, A&M India Managing Director, makes a compelling case for India's strategic investment in green hydrogen, to capitalize on a timely opportunity with the potential to make India, for the first time, a supplier of scale in the global energy trade.

