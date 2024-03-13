India:
Green Hydrogen: India's Opportunity For A Strategic Shift In Global Energy Trade
13 March 2024
Alvarez & Marsal
Over the last two years, there has been a lot of excitement
about low-carbon, or green, hydrogen. The excitement has been
spurred by increased focus on climate change along with sharp
reductions during the last decade in the cost of renewable energy,
which is a major cost driver of green hydrogen. Despite the high
cost of low-carbon hydrogen today, it has much to offer for the
future — It is the most visible pathway to bridge the gap to
net-zero emissions.
An Opportunity For India
The four factors that determine a nation's competitiveness
for green hydrogen are:
- Renewable energy resources
- Manufacturing, engineering and construction
competitiveness
- The electricity ecosystem
- Cost of capital
Santosh Kamath, A&M India Managing Director, makes a
compelling case for India's strategic investment in green
hydrogen, to capitalize on a timely opportunity with the potential
to make India, for the first time, a supplier of scale in the
global energy trade.
