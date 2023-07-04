ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To view the full article, click here .

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from India

Legal Considerations For Investing In Renewable Energy Projects In India King, Stubb & Kasiva With a population of over 1.3 billion and an installed energy capacity of over 4 lakhs MW, India has become a power surplus nation. India is committed to advancing renewable energy and combating...

Redefining Infrastructure: A Pathway For Future IndusLaw The Ministry of Finance has recently mandated a high-level committee led by Mr. Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India...

Growth Of Solar Power In India Alaya Legal As per the report on World Energy Outlook 2021 of the International Energy Agency (IEA), the then-current share of India in the global primary energy consumption was 6.1%...

Supreme Court Clarifies That Mining In Eco Sensitive Zone Is Prohibited Even If Its Boundaries Extend Beyond One Kilometre Khaitan & Co LLP On 26 April 2023, a three judge bench of the Hon'ble Supreme Court passed an order ("2023 Judgment") modifying its earlier directions in judgment dated 3 June 2022 in IA No. 1000 of 2003...

Renewable Energy Certificates: What, Why & How? Alaya Legal The renewable energy certificate (REC) incentivizes renewable energy producers (RE). India took this initiative to develop the RE market over a decade ago. Pan-India market-based Renewable Energy Certificate (REC)...