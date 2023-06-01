ARTICLE

主な最新情報（2023 年 1 月～3 月

パート A：分野別最新情報

1. インド政府（政府）が国家グリーン水素ミッションを承認

政府が、インドをグリーン水素の製造・輸出の「グローバルハブ」にすることを目指す国家 グリーン水素ミッションを承認した。

2. 政府が 2001 年省エネルギー法を改正

この改正は、持続可能な開発目標の達成に向けて脱炭素化のスピードを速めるために、 再生可能エネルギーの促進、国内炭素市場の構築、および非化石エネルギー源の使用の義務 化を狙ったものである。

パート B：外国投資家のための全般的な最新情報

1. 政府が 2023 年度国家予算案を発表

2023 年度国家予算案では、インクルーシブ開発、国民 1 人 1 人への到達、インフラ、投資、 グリーン成長、若い世代の力および金融部門の 7 分野が重点項目として挙げられている。

2. インド証券取引委員会（SEBI）が、非転換型証券に関する規則の改正を通達

今回の改正により、SEBI は、債務証書管理者が推薦する担当者（director）の任命を義務づ け、公募債の申込期間を規定し、グリーンボンドの定義を拡大した。

3. 銀行の株式取得に関する指示

インド準備銀行（RBI）は、銀行の株式保有権および議決権の取得に関する法的枠組みを定 める指示を通達した。

4. 最低限の公開株式保有割合を維持する追加の方法が通達される

SEBI は、上場企業が規定の最小限公開株式保有割合を維持する方法に、次の 2 つを追加する ことを通達した。(i) 従業員ストックオプション制度に基づく株式の割当、(ii) 上場投資信託 への株式の振替

5. 最終裁定に対する 12 か月の期限は国際商事仲裁（ICA）には適用されず

インド最高裁判所は、TATA Sons Pvt Ltd. 対 Siva Industries and Holdings Ltd 事件において、 1996 年仲裁・調停法第 29A 条(1)に基づき、ICA 案件では「できる限り迅速に」裁定を行い、 「12 か月以内に処理をするよう努力することができる」と判示した。

6. 政府が、独立したデジタル競争法を制定するための委員会を設立

デジタル市場における競争に関して独立した法律が必要かを評価するため、16 名の委員から なるデジタル競争法に関する省庁間委員会が構成された。

7. 共同事業体（JV）の構成員全員がサードパーティーに対して連帯責任を負う

デリー高等裁判所は、 ITD Cementation India Limited 対 SSJV-ZVS Joint Venture 事件において、 JV が仲裁廷で当事者になると、その構成員全員が仲裁判断結果に拘束され、個々の構成員を 切り離して並べるという要件はない、と判示した。

8. 競争法改正案がインドの国会で可決される

この法案は 2002 年競争法改正を目指すもので、200 億ルピー（2400 万米ドル相当）を超える 額の合併および買収にはインド競争委員会の事前承認が必要となることが、主な改正内容の 1 つとなっている。

Key Updates from January to March 2023

Renewable energy

Government of India (Government) approves National Green Hydrogen Mission

The Government has approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The initial outlay under this mission will be around USD 2.4 billion, including an outlay of approx. USD 2.1 billion for the SIGHT programme (funding of domestic manufacturing of electrolysers and green hydrogen), approx. USD 178 million for pilot projects, approx. USD 48 million for research and development (R&D), and approx. USD 47 million towards other mission components. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) will formulate the scheme guidelines for implementation of each of the components. The mission is expected to result in the following outcomes by the year 2030:

development of green hydrogen production capacity of at least 5 MMT (million metric tonne) per annum with an associated renewable energy capacity addition of about 125 GW in the country; over USD 97 billion in total investments; creation of over 600,000 jobs; cumulative reduction in fossil fuel imports over USD 12 billion; and abatement of nearly 50 MMT of annual greenhouse gas emissions.1

Power

Key highlights introduced by the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2022 (Amendment Act)

The Energy Conservation Act, 2001 (Energy Act) was enacted to encourage efficient use of energy and its conservation across various sectors of the economy. The Energy Act mandates designated consumers, who are large energy consuming entities, to comply with energy efficiency standards and to implement energy efficient measures in their operations. Overall, the Energy Act aims to reduce energy consumption, promote energy efficiency and conservation, and ultimately contribute towards the sustainable development of the Indian economy.

The Amendment Act aims to promote renewable energy and develop the domestic carbon market to combat climate change.2 With the introduction of new concepts such as carbon trading and mandating the use of non-fossil sources to ensure faster decarbonisation, will help India achieve its sustainable development goals in line with the Paris Agreement of 2015 and various other actions related to climate change. The key highlights of the amendments are:

Carbon credit trading: The Amendment Act empowers the Government to specify a carbon credit trading scheme, which is a tradable permit, allowing the holder to emit a specified amount of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases. The Government or any authorised agency may issue carbon credit certificates to registered entities compliant with the carbon credit trading scheme. Obligation to use non-fossil sources of energy: The Amendment Act empowers the Government to specify a minimum limit for consumption of non-fossil sources by designated consumers as energy or feedstock. Different levels of consumption may be specified for different types of non-fossil sources for different designated consumers. Energy conservation code for buildings: Prior to the Amendment Act, the 'Energy Conservation and Building Code', which provided norms and standards for energy efficiency and conservation, use of renewable energy and other green building requirements for a building, was applicable only to buildings used or intended to be used for commercial purposes. However, the new 'Energy Conservation and Sustainable Building Code' expands the scope to include buildings used or intended to be used as an office building or for residential purpose. Penalties: The Amendment Act substitutes Section 26 of the Energy Act. It brings in new penalties and aggravates existing penalties for violations of certain provisions of the Energy Act. For instance, the Amendment Act enhances penalty for equipment and appliances that fail to conform with the energy consumption standards specified by the Government and for equipment and appliances that do not contain particulars as specified by the regulations. Apart from the maximum penalty of around USD 12,226 under the Energy Act, the Amendment Act introduces an extra penalty of at least approx. USD 24 and up to approx. USD 61 per appliance or equipment for which non-compliance has taken place.

Footnote

1. Available at https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1888545; https://www.financialexpress.com/business/defence-national-green-hydrogen-mission-creates-opportunities for-strengthening-indias-renewable-energy-partnership-with-gcc-countries-2945017/ 2 Please refer https://egazette.nic.in/WriteReadData/2022/241246.pdf

