The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) by way of the Office Memorandum dated February 25, 2023, has published draft manual to ensure the quality of installation and a structured mechanism for monitoring of the installations of the Grid-connected Rooftop Solar PV System and Standalone Solar PV Water Pumping System and Solarization of existing individual agricultural pumps (Draft Manual).

The MNRE has sought comments/suggestions from the stakeholder on the Draft Manual by 5:00 PM, March 10, 2023.