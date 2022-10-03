ARTICLE

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Green Hydrogen - 'Fuel Of The Future' Phoenix Legal On its 75th Independence Day (15 August, 2021), India launched the National Hydrogen Mission ("Mission") to meet its climate targets...

Regulation Of Group Captive Power Plants In India Aquilaw Captive Generating plant means a power plant set up by any person, association or any company to generate electricity primarily for his or her own use and includes a power plant set up by any co-operative society...

Recovery Of Electricity Dues By Distribution Companies In The State Of Telangana And Implications Of The Electricity (Rights Of Consumers) Rules, 2020 Tatva Legal The Electricity Act, 2003 ("Act") is the extant legislation that consolidates the legal framework governing the Indian energy sector. It provides the overarching legal regime...

The Role Of Green Banks In Promoting The Renewable Energy Sector Spice Route Legal India is firmly on the path of a revolutionary transition towards renewable energy, courtesy a range of initiatives introduced by the Government of India ("GoI") in recent years....

Energy Laws In India Clarus Law Associates The overarching legislative framework relating to the electricity sector in India is provided by the Electricity Act, 2003, which governs the generation, transmission, distribution and trading of electricity, ...