Ministry of Power issues Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Amendment Rules, 2022
- On April 20, 2022, Ministry of Power (MOP) issued the
Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Amendment Rules, 2022 (Amendment
Rules) amending the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020.
It has inter alia notified that:
- In view of increasing pollution level, particularly in the metros and cities with a population 100,000 and above, the distribution licensee will ensure 24x7 uninterrupted power supply to all the consumers, so that there is no requirement of running the diesel generator sets. For such cities, the State Commission has provide the trajectory of system average interruption frequency index and system average interruption duration index accordingly.
- The State Commission may consider the customer average interruption duration index, customer average interruption frequency index and momentary average interruption frequency index as additional indicators of reliability of supply and the minimum interruption time for calculation of additional reliability indicators.
- In case the interruption time is not specified by the State Commission, 3 minutes will be considered as interruption time for calculating the additional reliability indicators.
- The consumers who are using diesel generator sets as essential back up power, will endeavor to shift to cleaner technology, such as renewable energy with battery storage, etc. in five years from the date of commencement of the Amendment Rules or as per the timelines given by the State Commission for such replacement, based on the reliability of supply in that city covered under the area of supply of distribution licensee.
- To avoid any use of diesel generator sets for temporary activities in the area of the distribution licensee, it has been directed that temporary connections to the consumers for construction activities will be given on an urgent basis (i.e., not later than 48 hours and within 7 days in case augmentation of the distribution system is required).
Ministry of Power issues rules to plan communication systems for transmission networks
- On March 09, 2022, Ministry of Power (MoP) has formulated the Guidelines on Planning of Communication System for Inter-State Transmission System (Guidelines) to help define their categories and the approval procedure.
- The Guidelines define communication system as a collection of individual communication networks, communication media, relay stations, tributary stations, terminal equipment capable of inter-connection and inter-operation to form an integrated communication backbone for the power sector.
- After considering the critical role of communication systems in Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS), these Guidelines have been issued to help efficient, coordinated, smooth, economic, and uniform planning of communication system for ISTS.
- Central Transmission Utility (CTU) will be the nodal agency for planning and coordination to develop communication systems for ISTS.
Category A and Category B
Category B
- Category A:
- Category A refers to communication systems directly associated with the new ISTS. These systems are incidental due to implementation of new ISTS elements like line-in & line-out of existing lines on new or existing substations, where optical ground wire or terminal equipment is not available on the existing mainline.
- The new ISTS system will also include the requirement for linked communication systems. The combined proposal will be approved as per the directions in MoP Office Order dated October 28, 2021 regarding Re-constitution of the National Committee on Transmission.
- Communication requirements that are incidental due to implementing new ISTS elements will also be approved along with the transmission system package.
- Category B:
- Category B will include the upgradation or modification of existing ISTS communication systems, including adding or modifying missing links, system strengthening, capacity upgradation, or adopting new communication technologies.
- Communication systems proposed by CTU for upgrading or modifying the existing ISTS communication system, standalone projects, and new technologies, will be forwarded to Regional Power Committees (RPCs) for their views.
- RPCs will provide their views within 45 days of receipt of the proposal. The packages, along with the views of RPC, will be then approved by the National Committee on Transmission.
- For development of reliable communication system for the power system, these communication systems will be planned according to the Central Electricity Authority (Technical Standards for Communication System in Power System Operations) Regulations, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (Communication System for inter-State transmission of electricity) Regulations, and Manual of Communication System Planning in Power System Operation published by Central Electricity Authority and along with other relevant guidelines and policies issued by Government of India.
- Category A:
