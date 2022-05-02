ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To read the full article click here

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from India

Concluded PPAs Cannot Be Interfered With And Financial Quagmire Cannot Be A Ground To Seek Reduction In The Tariff - High Court Of Andhra Pradesh Khaitan & Co In a landmark Judgement dated 15 March 2022 in Writ Appeal No. 383 of 2019: Walwhan Renewable Energy Limited vs. State of Andhra Pradesh & Ors. and batch matters, the division bench of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati ...

Energy Laws In India Clarus Law Associates The overarching legislative framework relating to the electricity sector in India is provided by the Electricity Act, 2003, which governs the generation, transmission, distribution and trading of electricity, ...

Regulation Of Group Captive Power Plants In India Aquilaw Captive Generating plant means a power plant set up by any person, association or any company to generate electricity primarily for his or her own use and includes a power plant set up by any co-operative society...

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 – Key Highlights BTG Legal A proposal to amend the Electricity Act, 2003 ("Electricity Act") through the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 ("Amendment") was introduced by the Ministry of Power, Government of India...

Projects, Energy & Infrastructure Monthly Newsletter | January 2022 HSA Advocates On January 13, 2022, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India vide its Office Memorandum amended Paragraph 3 of the Approved Models and Manufacturers of Solar Photovoltaic...