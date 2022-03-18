ARTICLE

Green Hydrogen Policy- A Step Towards India's Energy Transition Khaitan & Co The Ministry of Power (MoP) on 17 February 2022 announced the much awaited Green Hydrogen Policy (Green Hydrogen Policy).

Energy Laws In India Clarus Law Associates The overarching legislative framework relating to the electricity sector in India is provided by the Electricity Act, 2003, which governs the generation, transmission, distribution and trading of electricity, ...

Green Hydrogen Policy IndusLaw The Ministry of Power, Government of India, notified the green hydrogen and green ammonia policy through notification No. 23/02/2022-R&R dated February 17, 2022 ("Policy").

Regulation Of Group Captive Power Plants In India Aquilaw Captive Generating plant means a power plant set up by any person, association or any company to generate electricity primarily for his or her own use and includes a power plant set up by any co-operative society...

Nuclear Power Projects In India And Liability Issues Kachwaha & Partners My talk is in two parts. In the first part I propose to give a bird’s eye view of our nuclear and power sector. In the second part I would like to talk about India’s nuclear liability regime.