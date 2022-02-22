ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this month's newsletter, we have analyzed key announcements for the infrastructure sector in this year's budget and their consequent impact on the sector.

Also analyzed in the newsletter are orders of :

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission's orders (i) regarding claims for additional costs on account of GST and (ii) directing solar developers to approach Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited for change in law claims due to the increase in customs duty on solar inverters.

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission wherein it was held that the levy of cross-subsidy surcharge on bagasse-based cogeneration plants was not discriminatory in nature

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission issuing revised guidelines for the verification of captive generating plants

The Supreme Court regarding payment of additional surcharge by captive consumers/users

The Appellate Tribunal for Electricity regarding the delay in commissioning of a solar project in Karnataka

This edition also includes an overview of the amendment to the Mineral (Other than Atomic and Hydrocarbons Energy Mineral) Concession Rules, 2016 issued by the Ministry of Mines.

Further, we have also analyzed MNRE's (i) letter regarding the increase in performance bank guarantees for upcoming renewable tenders and (ii) notification on amendment to Approved Models and Manufacturers of Solar Photovoltaic Modules (Requirement of Compulsory Registration) Order, 2019.

On the policy front, we have provided our views on the Government of India's recently launched Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

Download (pdf): Infrastructure & Energy Digest – February 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.