POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from India

Regulation Of Group Captive Power Plants In India Aquilaw Captive Generating plant means a power plant set up by any person, association or any company to generate electricity primarily for his or her own use and includes a power plant set up by any co-operative society...

Projects, Energy & Infrastructure Monthly Newsletter July 2021 HSA Advocates Ministry of Power (MoP) on June 29, 2021, had notified the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Amendment Rules, 2021 (Amendment Rules)...

Energy Laws In India Clarus Law Associates The overarching legislative framework relating to the electricity sector in India is provided by the Electricity Act, 2003, which governs the generation, transmission, distribution and trading of electricity, ...

Reforming The Mining Sector In India: An Analysis Of The Latest Amendments To The MMDR Act Khaitan & Co In a major push for mining reforms in India, the Parliament recently enacted the Mines & Minerals (Development & Regulation) Amendment Act, 2021 (Amendment Act).

An Analysis Of The Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme HSA Advocates On July 20, 2021, the Ministry of Power (MoP) approved a reforms-based and results-linked Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (the Scheme) to improve the quality and reliability of supply...