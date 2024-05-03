Vision and Mission With a principal view to develop cohesive, efficient and consistent logistics infrastructure in the State and to bring about policy, regulatory and institutional reforms in the logistics sector, the Government of West Bengal ("GoWB") has framed the West Bengal Logistics Policy, 2023 ("Policy").

Policy Period and Target

The Policy which shall remain operational for a period of 5 (five) years from its date of notification in the official Gazette, unless earlier revised or replaced by a new policy ("Policy Period"), is primarily targeted at reduction of logistics cost in the State by 40% (forty percent) by the end of the Policy Period, and such target is aimed to be accomplished by improving quality, reliability and capability of sectoral services and infrastructure coupled with minimalization of operational and regulatory hindrances.

Institutional Mechanism

The GoWB shall set up a West Bengal Logistics Development Council ("WBLDC") comprising an Empowered Group of Secretaries, which will be the apex functionary and advisory body responsible for, inter alia, partnership among all stakeholders and regulatory bodies, facilitating incentives and funding, minimization of cost and monitoring of progress.

Under the support and supervision of the WBLDC, the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. ("WBIDC") shall operate as the nodal agency for implementation of the Policy with guidance from the Department of Industries, Commerce and Enterprises, GoWB. For purpose of the aforesaid, WBIDC is empowered to set up a Logistics Division/Agency, which shall carry out activities pertaining to implementation of the WBILAP (as defined hereinafter), regulatory clearances and approvals, addressal of queries, resilience building for crisis management etc.

West Bengal Integrated Logistics Action Plan ("WBILAP")

The GoWB intends to implement the Policy through the WBILAP consisting of 13 (thirteen) interventions. The key ones are briefly mentioned below:

Granting 'Industry Status' to the logistics sector, which shall in turn provide, inter alia, access to GoWB's land banks for industrial development purposes, benefits of GoWB's schemes and industry grade power tariffs (if eligible), easier capital access and quicker realisation of investment proposals;

Developing state-of-art multi-modal logistics parks with high grade facilities backed by technology and digitisation, for organised storage, movement and distribution of cargo;

Creating freight villages to fortify cargo infrastructure under one ceiling, thereby reducing logistics cost as well as city congestion;

Establishing dedicated digitised land repositories for multi-modal terminals and logistics clusters as well as providing scope of relaxation for space utilization, as per prevailing norms;

Enhancing Ease of Doing Business by way of simplifying cumbersome procedures, removal of superfluous requirements, developing a single window clearance system for faster approvals, smooth coordination with departments for speedy provision of necessary facilities and setting up a pro-active and time adhering grievance redressal mechanism;

Launching an integrated portal for real time monitoring and support to the supply chain management of cold storages and warehouses, from source to consumer;

Building a framework for executing projects under public private partnership (PPP) mechanism and enhancing scope for private financing;

Ushering green logistics through use of renewable resources such as solar panels and rainwater harvesting, ample use of electric vehicles and developing green rating systems etc.; and

Improving city level logistics as well as development of infrastructure at strategic border points to achieve a prominent position in the global supply chain.

Originally published November 23, 2023.

