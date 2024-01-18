1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Recently, vide its order, Hon'ble Assam Real Estate Appellate Tribunal at Guwahati ("AREAT") in the case of RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. ("Appellant") Vs. Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Assam ("RERA Assam") & Anr.1 has held that since the Appellant did not obtain an occupancy certificate ("OC") on the date of commencement of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 ("Act") and failed to register the real estate project "Regent Paradise", Appellant has contravened the provisions of Section 3 of the Act, inviting penalty under Section 59 of the Act.

2. BREIF FACTS

2.1. RDB Industries Ltd. entered into a joint venture agreement with Assam State Housing Board ("Housing Board") on December 29, 2006 for construction of residential/commercial complex on the land belonging to the Housing Board at Borsojai, Guwahati. A No-Objection Certificate ("NOC") for construction of building was issued by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority ("GMDA") on October 04, 2007 whereafter construction commenced. The allotment of flats was made prior to the year 2015 and the application for OC was made to GMDA on December 17, 2016.

2.2. GMDA addressed a letter dated May 11, 2017 highlighting certain shortcomings in the application for OC inter alia absence of signature of the Construction Engineer and Structural Engineer Form Nos. 18 and 19 respectively; non-submission of the licence for use of lifts; non-submission of the NOC from Fire and Emergency Services, Assam, etc. Vide letter dated June 17, 2017 addressed by the Appellant to GMDA, the shortcomings were rectified. However, it was mentioned that the approval from the Chief Electrical Inspector-cum-Adviser as well as the NOC from the Fire and Emergency Services, Assam would be submitted within a short time.

2.3. GMDA vide its letter dated February 26, 2021 informed the Appellant that the proposal for OC was approved and the Appellant required to deposit regularisation fees amounting to INR1,26,52,843 (Indian Rupees One Crore Twenty Six Lakh Fifty Two Thousand Eight Hundred and Forty Three only) for excess area measuring 2300.55 sq.m. at certain blocks under the Phase-I construction. Regularisation fees was deposited within the time by Appellant and OC was issued by GMDA on June 22, 2021 under Bye-law 15 (a) of the Guwahati Building Construction (Regulation) Bye-laws, 2014 ("GBCBL").

2.4. Since the Appellant did not register the project as required under sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Act, read with sub-rule (1) of Rule 4 of the Assam Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules 2017 ("Rules"), vide Order dated July 06, 2023, passed by the Hon'ble RERA Assam, in Complaint Case No. RERA/ASSAM/Reg./Notice/2022/03 ("Impugned Order"), Appellant was imposed penalty of INR 2,00,000 (Indian Rupees Two Lakh only) as per Section 59 of the Act.

2.5. The Appellant filed an appeal before Hon'ble AREAT challenging the Impugned Order inter alia on the following grounds: Application for OC was made to the GMDA on December 17, 2016 and the Appellant has not received any letter regarding any defect or any inspection of the project within 21 (Twenty One) days from the date of application being made in view of Section 11(b) of Guwahati Building Construction (Regulation) Act, 2010 ("Building Act, 2010"). Thus, the OC must be deemed to have been granted. Shortcomings pointed out by the GMDA having been rectified and that the proposal for OC having been approved by the authority, as indicated in the GMDA's letter dated February 26, 2021, and the direction to deposit the regularisation fees having been duly complied with within prescribed time, OC dated June 22, 2021 issued in favour of the Appellant must relate back as having taken force with effect from the date of application i.e., December 17, 2016. Retrospective application of OC w.e.f. December 17, 2016 would find support from the "Doctrine of Relation Back", which postulates that an act performed at a later time may be deemed to have occurred at previous time. The effect of OC is to be reckoned from December 17, 2016, and the first proviso to sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Act will have no applicability as far as the Appellant is concerned. All transactions relating to the project under Phase-I, including the deemed approval for occupation were prior in time to the date when said Section 3 of the Act was put into force i.e., May 01, 2017, therefore, the Appellant could not have been subjected to or brought within the purview of the Act. Hence, there was no requirement for the Appellant to make application to the RERA Assam for registration of the project, let alone far from being imposed with any penalty.