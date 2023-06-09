The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority ("MahaRERA") had requested the Urban Development Department, Government of Maharashtra ("UDD") to put in place a system where all construction approvals issued by various competent authorities could be verified both by MahaRERA and home buyers to protect the interest of home buyers.

UDD by a Government Resolution dated February 23, 2023, had issued directions to various competent authorities ("UDD Guidelines") regarding the process for the same. MahaRERA has by its Order No. 45/2023 dated May 15, 2023 ("Order"), in furtherance of the UDD Guidelines, set out the procedure to ascertain the authenticity / genuineness of the commencement certificates and occupation certificates submitted by promoters.

The Order inter-alia provides that:

From June 19, 2023, until compliance of the UDD Guidelines all construction approvals attached to the registration application shall be verified against the construction approvals sent to the designated email of MahaRERA.

The application for grant/issuance of MahaRERA project registration certificate shall be processed further only after verification and ascertaining the authenticity of construction approvals.

The aforementioned was notified vide order dated May 15, 2023 (available here).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.