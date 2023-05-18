Introdcution

After a slowdown for 2 (two) years due to COVID-19, the real estate industry saw a massive comeback in the last year. At the same time, there has been a landmark change in consumer behaviour. In this ever-changing eco system, itbecomes imperative to stay updated. This RERA dossier ("Dossier") intends to be a one-stop guide to keep our readers abreast with the significant judgements, orders, circulars, anddirections passed in relation to the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 ("RERA Act"). As the RERA Act contemplates a state-wise jurisdiction, we have covered some of the important jurisdictions that are involved in developing jurisprudence around the RERA Act. Volume 3 of the Dossier is a compilation of some of the impactful judgments / orders passed in the second & third quarters of the year 2022, i.e., from April 2022 to September 2022 by various authorities constituted under the RERA Act. Volume 3 of the Dossier also provides a compilation of all the relevant regulatory circulars, orders, and directions issued by MahaRERA for the same aforementioned period. We do hope you find this volume of the Dossier engaging, insightful and useful. We would appreciate any feedback or suggestions that our readers may have on this Dossier.

Stay tuned for the next Volume!

