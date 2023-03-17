ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Delighted to share the highlights of our event on Real Estate alternatives that we hosted on February 16th, 2023 at The Quorum, Mumbai in collaboration with PwC India and with support from Asia Pacific Real Assets Association (APREA).

The event was divided into 2 sessions focusing on commercial aspects of social infrastructure (education and healthcare) and structuring related aspects.

Please click below to view the highlights and full session recordings of the event.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.