Homebuyers invest their hard earned savings into the real estate projects with a hope that they will own their dream house one day. However, their dreams gets shattered when the builders fail to deliver possession of their units even after a prolonged delay. The Consumer Protection Act, 2019 protects the home buyers (consumers) to get relief and compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practices against the builders, however redressal takes a long time. Thus, to provide speedy resolution to the home buyers against the delayed possession of their residential homes, the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 was enacted by the parliament to protect and safeguard the investments made by the home buyers. The Act makes prior registration of a real estate project with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority mandatory, therefore, a project cannot be promoted or advertised for sale without registering the real estate project with the Authority.1

Any aggrieved person may file a complaint with the Authority or the Adjudicating Officer for any violation or contravention of the provisions of the Act including the Delay in Possession 2 The two remedies which can be availed by the buyers in case of delay of possession or any other violation are 'refund of amount' and 'compensation' under the Act.

The case of Compensation:

The allottee is entitled to receive compensation in the event there is any structural defect or any other defect in workmanship, etc.3 The allottee is also entitled to receive compensation in case the loss is caused to allottee due to defective title of the land, on which the project is being developed or has been developed.4

The allottee is further entitled to receive compensation if the promoter fails to discharge any other obligation under the Act which includes the delay in possession, as the time of handing over the possession of the unit is prescribed in the terms and conditions of the agreement.5

The case of Refund:

The allottee or home buyer holds an unqualified right to seek refund of the amount with interest if the builder fails to complete or is unable to give possession of an apartment, plot or building either in terms of the agreement for sale or to complete the project by the date specified therein or on account of discontinuance of his business as a developer either on account of suspension or revocation of the registration under the Act.6

Challenges faced by Allottees or Buyers while fighting for Refund under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016:

Challenges faced by Allottees Combatting the Challenges by Judiciary 1. Refund cases linked to the stage of construction or obtaining of the occupation certificate. Earlier cases of refund were contingent upon the stage of construction and refund was not given when the construction was at an advance stage. It is now a settled position in law that the allottee holds an unqualified right to seek refund of the amount. The Supreme Court of India vide its land mark judgement Newtech Promoters and Developers Pvt. Ltd. v. State of U.P.7 dated November 11, 2021 held that the allottee holds the right of refund on demand as an unconditional absolute right, if the promoter fails to give possession of the unit within the time stipulated under the terms of the agreement regardless of unforeseen events or stay orders of the Court/Tribunal, provided that the allottee wishes to withdraw from the project. Thus, the unqualified right of the allottee to seek refund is not dependent on any contingencies or stipulations. 2. Ambiguity about the Powers of Authority and Adjudicating Officer for granting Refund. Earlier cases of refund were delegated by the Authority to the Adjudicating Officer under their power to delegate their functions8. The Supreme Court of India vide its land mark judgement Newtech Promoters and Developers Pvt. Ltd. v. State of U.P.9 dated November 11, 2021 cleared the ambiguity and held that it is the Regulatory Authority who has exclusive jurisdiction to direct refund to allottee, whereas the Adjudicating Officer only has the power to determine the compensation. Further, the High Court of Punjab and Haryana vide its decision in Ramprastha Promoters and Developers Pvt. Ltd. v. Union of India10 dated January 13, 2022 reiterated the judgement of the Supreme Court in Newtech Promoters and Developers Pvt. Ltd. v. State of U.P. and held that the Regulatory Authority would have the jurisdiction to entertain a complaint seeking refund of the amount due to delay in possession.

Conclusion:

The allottees hold an unqualified and unconditional absolute right to seek refund of the amount, not dependent on any contingencies with interest, if the builder fails to complete or is unable to give possession of the apartment, plot or building, if the allottee wishes to withdraw from the project, and such power to direct such refund to allottees lies exclusively with the Authority. In view of the aforesaid judgements, the refund cases pending with the Adjudicating Officer are now being transferred to the Regulatory Authority.

Karanveer Singh, Intern at S.S. Rana & Co. has assisted in the research of this article.

