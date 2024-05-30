ARTICLE
30 May 2024

Navigating In-City Warehousing: Consumer Trends, Location Dynamics And Financial Viability

With evolving consumption trends in metros and tier-1 cities across India, as well as increasing demand for convenience from customers, the requirement for in-city warehouses is rapidly gaining prominence.
With evolving consumption trends in metros and tier-1 cities across India, as well as increasing demand for convenience from customers, the requirement for in-city warehouses is rapidly gaining prominence.

The goal of these in-city warehouses is to move inventory as close to the consumer as possible, minimizing transportation time and cost which leads to supply-chain efficiency. However, as current in-city warehouses cannot keep up with the changing demands of existing users and the specialized requirements needed, there is a high demand for newer Grade A in-city warehouses that offer better build quality, infrastructure and features.

Key factors driving the demand for Grade A in-city warehouses:

  1. Superior build quality and compliance
  2. Better infrastructure and features offered
  3. Poor quality of alternatives
  4. Unit economics

In this report, our A&M business transformation experts Manish Saigal, Farhaan Mukudam and Aabhaas Parik explore in detail the high demand for Grade A in-city warehousing, the key challenges faced by developers with their in-city projects, and the complexities of operating an in-city warehouse and how these can be addressed.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Originally published 26 May 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

