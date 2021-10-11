ARTICLE

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in furtherance of its earlier proposed draft rules to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 has announced on August 02, 2021 all battery-operated vehicles to be exempted from the payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of registration certificate.1

These rules published by the Government are called the Central Motor Vehicles (Sixteenth Amendment) Rules, 2021 and shall come in force on the date of their publication on their official gazette.

The Ministry before publishing such rules had vide notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways number G.S.R 352(E)2, dated May 27, 2021, in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part II, Section 3, Sub-section (i), dated May 31, 2021 had invited objections and suggestions from all persons likely to be affected thereby before the expiry of the period of thirty (30) days from the date of which copies of the Gazette containing the said notification were made available to the public.

This step has been undertaken by the Union government to encourage e-mobility in the country and further promote adoption of electric vehicles.

