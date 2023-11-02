self

In this third episode of our podcast series on the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDPA) our Managing Partner, Krishnava Dutt speaks to our technology & data privacy Partner, Udit Mendiratta, on the obligations of data fiduciaries and rights of data principals under the DPDPA.

