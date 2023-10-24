To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this first episode of our podcast series on the recently
enacted, Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDPA 2023)
our Managing Partner, Krishnava Dutt speaks to our technology &
data privacy Partner, Udit Mendiratta, on the history, scope and
objective of the DPDPA 2023.
The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 ("DPDPAct") has been passed by both the Houses of Parliament, has received the President of India's assent and has been published in the official gazette on August 11, 2023.
