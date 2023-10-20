To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this second episode of our podcast series on the Digital
Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDPA 2023) our Managing
Partner, Krishnava Dutt speaks to our technology & data privacy
Partner, Udit Mendiratta, on the grounds for processing data under
the DPDPA.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 ("DPDPAct") has been passed by both the Houses of Parliament, has received the President of India's assent and has been published in the official gazette on August 11, 2023.
The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 ("DPDP Act" or "Act"), enacted on August 11, 2023, finds its genesis in the recognition of privacy as a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution by the Hon'ble Supreme Court's judgment in Justice K.S. Puttaswamy (Retd.) v. Union of India.