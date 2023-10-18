In this first episode of our podcast series on the recently enacted, Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDPA 2023) our Managing Partner, Krishnava Dutt speaks to our technology & data privacy Partner, Udit Mendiratta, on the history, scope and objective of the DPDPA 2023.

