Managing Director Amol Pitale recently conducted a seminar on India's "Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023" with a focus on the technological challenges in the implementation of the provisions and how the industry should prepare. This interactive session with participants from a range of business areas including technology, risk, legal, and compliance, raised a number of interesting questions. Below are some highlights of the Q&A discussion:

Q: What factors should one consider when choosing the right privacy management platform/tool for their organization?

A: This is an important decision that the organization will have to make, taking into consideration some key factors including:

The laws you need to comply with and the support the platform provides

The size and complexity of your organization

The specific privacy needs of your organization

The budget

The features that you envisage to use

Q: How can technology be used to detect and respond to data breaches in a timely and effective manner?

A:Technology can be used in multiple ways in such cases. I have listed a few examples below:

Security information and event management (SIEM) systems collect and analyze data from a variety of sources, such as logs, and network traffic, to identify potential security threats

Intrusion detection systems (IDS) monitor network traffic for suspicious activity, such as unusual patterns of traffic or attempts to access unauthorized systems

Data loss prevention (DLP) systems monitor data for sensitive information and prevent unauthorized access to or transmission of this data

User and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) systems monitor user behavior and system events for anomalies that could indicate a data breach

Threat intelligence feeds provide information about known security threats, such as malware and vulnerabilities

Q: How can technology be used for effective consent management?

A: The use of technology helps organizations to comply with privacy laws and regulations, and to build trust with their customers and employees.

Technology can be used for effective consent management by:

Making it easy for individuals to give, withdraw, and manage their consent

Ensuring that consent is informed and freely given

Tracking and recording consent

Automating consent management processes

Q: How does the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) compare to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

A: The DPDP Act and the GDPR are both comprehensive data protection laws that share many similarities. However, there are also some key differences, such as the scope, the requirements for consent, the definition of sensitive data, data localization requirements, and penalties, etc.

