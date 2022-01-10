ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Indian data privacy laws are being overhauled following a 2017 Supreme Court ruling that informational privacy is a fundamental right of all individuals.

The last version of the proposed law, the 'Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019' ("2019 Bill"), was released in December 2019. Following its release, the Bill was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee ("JPC") of the Indian Parliament for consideration. After (almost exactly) two years of discussions, the JPC adopted its Report on the 2019 Bill in November 2021. This Report was placed before the Parliament on December 16, 2021.

A copy of the Report can be viewed here and the 2019 Bill can be viewed here.

The JPC's report is well worth reading in its entirely. It will likely shape the next draft of the proposed law, and also provide some indications on how the Indian Government will enforce this law when it comes into force. In this update, we have analyzed some important aspects of the JPC's recommendations and the likely implications of such changes.

Download >> One Step Closer To A New Indian Data Privacy Law

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.