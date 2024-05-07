When pitching investors, a strong IP portfolio is table stakes. But simply having patents isn't enough – you need a strategic approach.

Investors evaluate IP's potential impact on:

Valuation and Exit Multiples

Competitive Advantages and Barriers

Revenue Streams from Licensing/Monetization

Risk Mitigation and Asset Protection

To impress investors, take these steps:

Develop a Comprehensive IP Strategy Map assets to business objectives

Outline protection and commercialization plans

Identify future IP needs and white spaces Quantify Your IP's Value Contribution Project potential licensing revenues

Highlight R&D costs for core tech

Discuss barriers created by patents Articulate IP's Role in Your Story Show how IP drives unique advantages

Tie IP to your value proposition

Don't just list your patents in the pitch deck – have a forward-looking IP strategy. Investors want to see smart management of this key asset class.

What other IP considerations do you think are critical when fundraising? Would love to hear your perspectives!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.