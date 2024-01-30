A patent infringement case is pushing for Apple to stop selling its two most recent Apple Watch models, the Series 9 and Ultra 2.

Its website froze sales as of December 21st, and they disappeared from physical Apple Store shelves before the ban officially went into effect on December 26th. Apple is appealing the ruling, and as of December 27th, the ban has been temporarily paused, allowing sales of watches to resume in Apple Stores and on Apple.com.

The move came in response to an import ban handed down by the US International Trade Commission, which ruled in October that Apple infringed on patents for pulse oximetry tech made by Masimo, a medical device maker. This would mean Apple can no longer import and sell its newest Apple Watch models in the US. The company is already trying to come up with a solution to avoid the ban, but it might take a while until the dispute is completely resolved.

