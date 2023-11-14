In recent years, India has witnessed a remarkable surge in the awareness and utilization of intellectual property rights (IPR) within its Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector. The government has been supportive to the endeavors of MSMEs, which can be seen through the concession on fees within the IP framework and otherwise. This evolution is also exemplified by the substantial increase in patent applications filed by MSMEs in the preceding financial year, a development that highlights the growing importance of patents as a strategic tool in this segment of the Indian economy. In this article, we delve into the significance of MSMEs in India and the importance of patents within their business models, shedding light on how patents can be a driving force for innovation and economic growth.

Growing Importance of MSMEs

India's MSME sector is a cornerstone of its economic landscape, comprising a staggering 96% of all industrial units. These small companies play a pivotal role, contributing to 40% of the nation's total industrial production and accounting for 42% of all Indian exports. Beyond their economic significance, MSMEs offer a multitude of opportunities, particularly in both rural and urban regions of the country.

Over the years, they have generated 7.56 lakh jobs, fostering an ecosystem that bolsters innovation and entrepreneurship. India is now home to 75,000 recognized start-ups, with 12% dedicated to Information Technology services, 9% to healthcare and life sciences, 7% to education, 5% to commercial and professional services, and another 5% to agriculture. The employment landscape is witnessing a significant transformation, with a remarkable 110% yearly increase in job creation over the past six years.

MSMEs in the Indian Economy

The size of an enterprise, often measured by the number of people it employs, is a primary determinant of its classification within the MSME sector. In the Indian economy, small businesses hold the second-largest share in employment provision. These firms typically employ fewer than 250 individuals, with micro-enterprises having fewer than 10 employees, small businesses ranging from 10 to 49 employees, and medium-sized businesses employing 50 to 249 individuals. Large enterprises, on the other hand, engage 250 or more employees.

To understand the pivotal role of MSMEs, we must look at their contribution to India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and manufacturing output. The share of MSME Gross Value Added (GVA) in India's GDP during the years 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22 was an impressive 30.5%, 27.2%, and 29.2%, respectively. These figures underscore the significant impact MSMEs have on the nation's economic performance.

In terms of manufacturing output, the contribution of MSMEs has remained substantial, with shares of 36.6%, 36.9%, and 36.2% in the years 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22, respectively. These statistics not only highlight the critical role of MSMEs in the manufacturing sector but also underscore their consistent and substantial presence. Additionally, in the export arena, MSMEs continue to make their mark. The share of export of MSME specified products in all India exports during the years 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23 was 49.4%, 45.0%, and 43.6%, respectively. This showcases the growing importance of these enterprises in enhancing India's presence in the global market.

The Role of Patents in Empowering MSMEs

Patents play a transformative role in the growth and success of MSMEs. They offer a competitive edge, drive innovation, and provide several tangible benefits. The surge in patent applications by MSMEs in the financial year 2022-23, marking a 28.4% increase compared to the previous year, is a clear testament to their growing understanding of the value of patents.

Patents enable the establishment of a strong market presence and revenue generation through licensing as well. In today's complex products such as cameras, mobile phones, and cars, numerous patented innovations are often integrated and these patents are granted by national or regional patent offices, covering specific countries or regions.

The benefits of patenting are manifold. Patents not only prevent others from patenting the same invention globally, ensuring exclusivity, but they also strengthen a company's market position by reducing competition and entry barriers. Additionally, patents can enhance profits and return on investment, particularly for MSMEs that have invested significantly in research and development (R&D).

Furthermore, patent holders can generate income through licensing their inventions, whether through lump-sum payments or royalties. Cross-licensing agreements also enable access to external technology. Licensing opens up new markets and mitigates regulatory barriers, allowing MSMEs to tap into international opportunities through mechanisms like the Patent Cooperation Treaty.

The Importance of Patenting in MSMEs

The significance of patenting in MSMEs becomes more evident when considering the multifaceted advantages it offers:

Preventing Imitation: Patents provide the legal framework to prevent others from copying or imitating an invention unlawfully. This aspect not only safeguards the intellectual property but also provides a basis to stop competitors from infringement and seek compensation for damages.

Attracting Investors: Investors highly value the certainty that comes with patent protection. Securing patent rights or even pending applications can enhance an MSME's ability to raise the capital required to bring a product to market. In some sectors, like biotechnology, a strong patent portfolio is often a prerequisite for attracting investors.

Legal Protection: Patents serve as a powerful tool against imitators and free riders. To enforce patent exclusivity effectively, notice of infringement may have to be given or a lawsuit filed. Owning a patent improves the ability to take successful legal action against copiers and imitators.

Enhancing Reputation: A robust patent portfolio enhances corporate image. Business partners, investors, and customers often view patent portfolios as a demonstration of a high level of expertise, specialization, and technological capacity. This can be invaluable in finding business partners and elevating the company's profile and market value. Some companies even use patents in their advertisements to project an innovative image to the public.

Key Considerations for Patent Filing

While the benefits of patents are substantial, it's important to remember some key considerations when filing for a patent:

Novelty: An invention must be new and not previously disclosed or used.

Inventive Step: It must involve an inventive step, meaning it's not obvious to someone skilled in the field.

Industrial Application: The invention should be capable of being used in industries or have industrial applicability.

Patentability: It should not fall into the category of exceptions or subjects that are not patentable as per the relevant patent laws.

The Ownership Dilemma

In the realm of patents, it's essential to differentiate between the inventor and the applicant, holder, or owner of the patent. While an inventor is the person who conceives the invention, the applicant is the person who applies for the ownership of the patent. This distinction becomes particularly significant when we delve into the nuances of intellectual property rights. Often, the inventor and the applicant are distinct entities, with unique rights, responsibilities, and implications for the ownership of the patented invention.

One common scenario where the ownership of patents can be a source of contention is when inventions are developed within the confines of employment. Many countries have regulations in place, which dictate that inventions created during the course of employment are automatically assigned to the employer. Therefore, it is crucial to be aware of the specific legislation in the relevant country and ensure that employment contracts clearly outline ownership issues related to employee inventions to avoid potential disputes.

In instances where more than one individual significantly contributes to the conception of an invention, they must be recognized as joint inventors. This recognition is not only a matter of fairness but also a legal requirement. Consequently, all joint inventors must be mentioned as such in the patent application. If these joint inventors are also the applicants, the patent is granted to them jointly, with each having an equal share of ownership.

The complexity of patent ownership is further compounded when a patent is owned by more than one entity or individual. Different countries and institutions have varying rules concerning the exploitation or enforcement of patents with multiple owners. In some cases, no single co-owner may independently license the patent or initiate legal actions against third parties for infringement without obtaining the consent of all other co-owners. This shared ownership arrangement can lead to intricate decision-making processes and, at times, disagreements regarding the management and protection of the patented invention.

In the intricate landscape of patent ownership, the clear delineation of roles, rights, and responsibilities is vital to avoid disputes, safeguard intellectual property, and ensure that the fruits of innovation benefit both inventors and applicants, thereby fostering a conducive environment for creativity and progress.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the rise of India's MSMEs signals a proportional surge in patent filings, illustrating the growing significance of intellectual property rights within this dynamic sector. MSMEs are the backbone of India's economy, contributing significantly to industrial production, exports, and job creation. Their pivotal role is not only economic but also societal, fostering innovation and entrepreneurial opportunities in diverse regions.

The adoption of patents as strategic tools by MSMEs is transformative. It empowers them with a competitive edge, enhances innovation, and offers tangible benefits, such as market exclusivity, revenue generation, and access to external technologies. However, the complexities of patent ownership should not be underestimated. A clear delineation of roles, rights, and responsibilities is crucial to avoid disputes and protect intellectual property.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.