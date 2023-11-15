The Hits:

(i) Cutting down on delay: The Rules have effectively addressed one of the core issues faced in patent litigations i.e. considerable delays. The following measures are significant in this regard:

Pleadings and documents: By outlining specific requirements for the pleadings and documents to be filed by both parties (Rule 3 & 4), the court now has a checklist to ensure cases are well-prepared before proceeding to adjudicate upon the same. A strict adherence to these rules should result early and complete disclosures being made by parties and therefore quicker and more effective determination and adjudication of issues. Case Management: The Rules provide a structured approach through three case management hearings (Rules 8, 9 & 10). This empowers the court to decide the order in which issues are resolved, based on the case's unique circumstances. For example, if the court decided the issue of invalidity first and the patent fails on this count, then a trial on the other issues is completely unnecessary, thereby saving a lot of time and resources. Video conferencing and Transcription of Evidence: The Rules allow the court to order evidence to be recorded via video conferencing, even without an application to this effect being moved by a party. Rule 9(ii) also provides for the transcription of evidence, with the consent of parties. Benefits of this technology has already been seen in the case of Communication Components Antenna Inc. v. Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GMBH & Co, CS(COMM) 653/2019 case, where the entire recordal of evidence had been concluded in just 2 days. Summary adjudication: While Order XIIIA of CPC, 1908 allows for Summary Judgment, Rule 16 specifies additional circumstances for this in the context of patent litigation, namely where the remaining term of the patent is 5 years or less, if validity of the patent is undisputed, or certificate of validity has been previously issued or upheld by IPAB, High Court or the Supreme Court; or if the Defendant is a repeated infringer of the same or related Patent.

(ii) Securing confidential information: The Rules enable the formation of "Confidentiality Clubs" to safeguard sensitive documents/information submitted by parties from non-parties to the suit. Rule 11 further strike a balance between protecting confidentiality and maintaining transparency by outlining procedures to be followed by parties while requesting redaction of confidential data.

(iii) Mediation/Early Neutral Evaluation: The Rules also facilitate Mediation and Early Neutral Evaluation (ENE) for swift resolution of patent disputes. Rules also allow for appointment of technically qualified Mediators with expertise in science, economics, and law, or have the assistance of technical experts. Rule 12 further specify that Mediation and ENE proceed concurrently with legal proceedings, so that there is no unnecessary delay in the adjudication of these suits.