As part of its centenary celebrations, Anand and Anand, a Tier I full-service IP law firm, is organising 'The Indian Science Inventions and Innovations Conference', a competition around inventions and innovations uniquely originating in India.

The conference is being held under the aegis of the 'Raj Anand Moot', a one-of-its-kind moot court competition being held by the firm since 1997 to spread the message of IP. This being the firm's 100th year, it has decided to up the game with the Conference that will test the research and storytelling skills of budding lawyers.

The competition is open to all law colleges. Participants will be called upon to research and present Indian inventions/ innovations which can be from any era or time – the British, the Moghul or even the pre-Historic era.

The Conference allows participants complete flexibility in terms of choosing inventions and innovations which can be in any sector – be it food, transportation, agriculture, music, health and medicine, architecture, or any other conceivable domain.

The participants may be any number of law colleges with a maximum of three members per team. The teams would have to research for inventions, innovations in whatever period, be it the British the Moghul or even the pre-historic period.

After initial proposals are vetted, ten teams would make it to the finals. The winning team shall receive a cash prize of INR 2Lac, Runner-Up – INR 50,000. Each of the remaining eight teams will receive INR 25,000 each as appreciation for participation.

Here are some important dates to be noted:



31 January 2023 – by this date interested colleges may reply with their intention to participate

15 February 2023 - Rules to be announced

15 April 2023 -Date by which colleges to respond along with a brief proposal

By First Week of May- Top 10 teams shall be shortlisted



For more details, write in at Mootcourt@anandandanand.com or reach out to Ashutosh Upadhyaya or Mishthi Dubey at 0120-4059300



*Please visit our website www.ipmoot.org and follow our LinkedIn page for further updates.

