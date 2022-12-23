(CGPDTM) Boudhik Sampada Bhawan, Mumbai, has gifted a great set of news for the Indian IP fraternity.

The Office of CGPDTM, has issued a public notice on December 16th, 2022 pertaining to submission of Forms & Documents (digitally signed) in respect of design applications and issuance of their e-certificate. Vide their notice, it is now informed to the Applicants, Stakeholders and public in general, that the Design Wing of the Patent Office has started issuance of e-certificates with effect from November 1st, 2022.

The applicants are now encouraged to utilize the option of filing of Forms and documents through online portal, and henceforth, there is no requirement to submit physical Forms and documents, except assignment, attested/notarized copy of the original Power of Attorney and original affidavit (if any) for e-filed applications .

The Forms and documents as prescribed in the Designs Rules, 2001 (as amended), which are required to be filed online, should be digitally signed (as per Section 3 and 4 of the Information Technology, Act, 2000).

(as per Section 3 and 4 of the Information Technology, Act, 2000). The option for filing Forms and documents in respect of application for registration of Design through offline mode shall also remain available .

For reciprocity applications, the applicants should provide WIPO-DAS Code or priority documents in accordance with rule 15 of the Designs Rules, 2001 (as amended).

Under the new and updated Check List of documents for filing of New Design Applications (Online and Offline), the applicants need to submit/upload the following documents (in case of online filing of design application)/ submit the original documents duly signed (for offline filing of application(s)). For electronically filed (e-filing) application(s), the relevant documents should be duly signed (i.e. digitally signed).