In a recent development, the Government of Iraq has deposited its instrument of accession to the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) with World Intellectual Property Organization's (WIPO), Director General, Daren Tang1. The PCT is slated to come into force in Iraq on April 30, 2022.

How is it useful for Inventors?

Inventors in Iraq can now file patent application under the Treaty for seeking patent protection in PCT contracting states. PCT now has 155 Contracting States. Hence, by filing a PCT application, inventors in Iraq can simultaneously secure protection for an invention in these Contracting

Foreign Inventors can seek patent protection for their inventions in Iraq through the PCT

PCT Application

The PCT system helps applicants to go global while still having the flexibility to decide as to which contracting countries of the PCT, they wish to prosecute the application in the national phase stage.

Patent Applicants seeking global protection for their inventions, can file one International Patent application under the PCT and get access to protecting their invention in 155 contracting member States worldwide.

