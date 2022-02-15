In 2020-21, Indian residents filed 40% of the total patent applications, which is more than double the number filed in 2010-11.

As per the rankings in the Global Innovation Index, India has ascended its way up to hold its ranking at 35, as compared to 81st rank in 2015-16 to 46th rank in 2021. As per an overview of the statistical data of last 10 years provided by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), it has been deduced that the patents applications granted in India have immensely been increased, whereby the number of patents granted in India has gone up to 28,391 in 2020-21 from 7509 in 2010-11. There have been a rapid increase in the filing of patent applications in India during the same period, i.e. 39,400 in 2010-11 to 58,502 in 2020-21 making it a jump of 30%.1

The meteoric increase in the filing of patent applications is the reason behind the boost in India's ranking at the Global Innovation Index. It is pertinent to note that the sudden growth in the filing of patent applications in India coincides with the modern start-ups boom in India.

Various steps have been undertaken by the Government of India by way of providing incentives to encourage and promote educational institutions and start-ups towards innovation and filing of patents.

The boom of start-up initiative in India kick-started in the year 2016 to extend a helping hand for budding entrepreneurs in India. It have been recognized via the Startup India Programme that the start-ups receives up to 80% rebate in regard to patent filings.2

In addition, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry vide its notification dated September 21, 2021 has released the Patents Rules, 2021, highlighting a rebate of up to 80% on Patent fees for Educational Institutions. The constant support provided by the Indian government has also encouraged Educational institutes and tech companies with research and development (R&D) centres to help the Indian residents to actively file for IP applications in India.

The trends of Patent Applications filed by the Indian residents compared to the total applications filed over the last 11 years is as below:3

In 2020-21, Indian residents filed 40% of the total patent applications in India, which is more than double the percentage of patent applications filed by Indian residents in 2010-11.4

The climb in India's ranking on the Global Innovation Index is indeed a positive step towards advancing the scope and ambit of filing patent applications in India.

