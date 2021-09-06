ARTICLE

The SIRO (Scientific and Industrial Research Organizations) is a form of recognition given to certain entities by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) with an aim to bring together voluntary organizations operating in non-commercial sector with a view to promote their activities in the area of scientific and industrial research, design and development of indigenous technology to achieve technological self-reliance and minimize foreign inputs. The functional SIROs having clearly stated objectives of undertaking scientific research, broad based Governing Council, Research Advisory Committee, research personnel, infrastructure facilities for research, well defined, time bound research programs and clearly stated objectives of undertaking scientific research are considered eligible for recognition by DSIR

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA:

To be eligible in getting SIRO recognition, the Entity should be:

Associations: An association will be a society/trust registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 or any such act passed by the State Government. The sole objective of the association should be to undertake scientific and/or industrial research.

R&D Companies: A company which has been incorporated under Section 25 of the old Companies Act, 1956 or Section 8 under the New Companies Act, 2013 and set up for engaging in R&D activities. The sole objective of the company should be to undertake scientific and/or industrial research.

Institutions: Scientific institution having adequate infrastructural facilities to undertake scientific and/or industrial research and having undertaking of scientific and/or industrial research as a main object of the institution. Professional bodies having undertaking/promoting the undertaking of scientific and/or industrial research as the main object.

Universities: A university established or incorporated by or under a Central or State Act and includes an institution declared under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 (3 of 1956) to be University for the purposes of the Act.

Colleges: A college undertaking scientific research (in the specific disciplines), should be affiliated to a university as above and should not be just a teaching institution. It should have an identifiable research and development centre with adequate infrastructure to carry out focused scientific and/or industrial research. To establish this, the college should submit the affiliation letter and a certificate from the Vice-Chancellor of the university to which it is affiliated.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE:

The Applicants seeking fresh recognition are required to submit online application through DSIR website (www.dsir.gov.in) or through the Portal Link. After successful submission of online application, it is required for the Applicant to send one set of hard copy (pdf file generated by the system) signed by the Head/Chairman/Director of the Organization to DSIR along with all relevant enclosures, like:

A copy of the memorandum & Articles of Association of the company/society or Trust deed etc (in case there are any changes, the same needs to be highlighted)

Latest annual report of the Entity.

A note on the R&D activities of the Entity highlighting the on-going & proposed research activities, details of past achievements/completed research projects.

A brief write-up on some of the major past achievements, ongoing and future projects.

Details of scientific personnel working in the R&D unit(s) along with qualifications & designation.

Details of infrastructure available for research giving the date of installation & value of all major facilities.

CRITERIA FOR RECOGNITION:

The Entity should be functional, having broad based Governing Council/ Management Committee which control and guide the Institution

The Entity should have a broad based Research Advisory Committee (RAC) to include eminent scientists, engineers and technologists relevant to the discipline of service in which the organization is engaged. RAC would be constituted by the Organisation to oversee and evaluate the research activities.

The Organisation shall have an identifiable research and development centre with adequate Infrastructural facilities and resources for undertaking/promoting, as the case may be, of scientific and/or industrial research. There should be clear segregation between the profit and non-profit making entities. They should have full time research personnel and separate identifiable infrastructural facilities for carrying out R&D work.

They should have well defined, time bound research programmes leading to development of innovative products and/or technology that are documented. While activities relating to training, awarding scholarships, rewarding scientists, organizing symposia etc. are also generally undertaken by scientific research bodies, they would not by themselves constitute undertaking or promoting the undertaking of scientific research.

The organisation should have clearly stated objectives of undertaking/supporting scientific research. In case of associations, they should fund research programmes and at least provide fellowships to PG/Doctoral students.

Depending on the area of operation the organisations should have an Ethics committee, Bio-safety committee or any such regulatory committees/mechanism, need based.

The organisation should have research publications, collaborations with national & international institutions, wherever necessary.

Trusts of the nature of a partnership or family concern would not be eligible for approval as a scientific Research Organisation.

The Organisation should be non-profit oriented. All amounts received by way of sale of know-how premium and royalty, fee charged for a research project including testing fee etc. should be used as reinvestment by the organization for undertaking research.

REQUISITES FOR FILLING UP THE FORM:

Organization Details : Details like organization name, renewal of recognition, recognition number with its validity has been uploaded through the system and users are not allowed to change these details.

: Details like organization name, renewal of recognition, recognition number with its validity has been uploaded through the system and users are not allowed to change these details. Details of Head of Organization

Address of Registered Office, Head Office / Correspondence Address

Legal Status of the Organization (whether a Registered Society/Registered Trust/University /Association/ College/Company incorporated u/s 25 of Companies Act, 1956)

Source of Income of the Organization: Indicate the various sources of income of the organization. For example : grants-in-aid, project fees, donations towards corpus funds, interest on investments, testing fees, training charges, fees for conducting courses, consultancy, royalty charges etc.

Provide the list of Donors: Provide the list of donors and the details of donations/grants received (Rs. 5000/- and above) and the specific purpose for giving the donation/grant.

Foreign Contributions: Provide the details of the foreign contributions received, if any.

Details of Income and Expenditure, Investment made so far, and so on.

BENEFITS:

The SIROs recognized by DSIR (other than hospitals) are eligible for customs duty exemption and excise duty waiver on import of equipment/instruments and their spares and consumables; under notification nos. 51/96-Customs dated 23.7.1996 and 10/97-Central Excise dated 1.3.1997 respectively. The recognition would help them to evolve research infrastructure by way of overall administrative support assistance and other assistance as may be necessary for the efficient working of a research-oriented organization.

*Please Note The DSIR may hold discussions with the chief of the R&D unit and executives of the firm, in order to obtain first hand information on R&D activities of the applicant firms, while the application is being considered. The units may also be visited by a team comprising of representatives of DSIR along with domain experts and based on the discussion notes, visit reports, and the Department's own evaluation, final decision on recognition & registration would be taken by DSIR.

