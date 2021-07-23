S. No. Document/ Information When is it required Can it be submitted later?

1 Complete specification (in English) Along with the application No extensions are available for filing the complete specification at a later date

2 Drawing(s) Along with the application No extensions are available for filing the drawings at a later date

3 Name, address and nationality of inventors' Along with the application No; although inventor(s) may be added/ removed subsequently by filing a request

4 Name, address and nationality of applicants) Along with the application No; although applicant(s) may be added/ amended subsequently by filing a request

5 Power of Attorney (To be filed in case the application is filed by a patent agent) Within 3 months of the application date Yes, an extension may be obtained by filing a request for extension before the expiry of the time limit or by filing a petition after the expiry of time limit.

6 Assignment Deed or Application Form endorsed by the inventor (if the inventors are not the applicants) Within 6 months of the application date Yes, an extension may be obtained by filing a request for extension before the expiry of the time limit or by filing a petition after the expiry of time limit.

7 Details of corresponding applications filed in other countries (Information and undertaking under Section 8) Within 6 months of the application date Yes, an extension may be obtained by a filing a request for extension before the expiry of the time limit or by filing a petition after the expiry of time limit.

8 Verified English translation of the

Priority application

(required for convention applications) Within 3 months of priority date No extensions are available

9 Verified English translation of the PCT application (required only for national phase applications) Agent can verify the English translation of PCT application on behalf of the applicant. Within 31 months of priority date No extensions are available

10 Certified copy of the priority application, if requested by the Controller (required usually for convention applications, but may also be requested for national phase application in case the priority document was not submitted with the International Bureau) Within 3 months of request by the Controller No extensions are available

11 Sequence listing in computer readable text format (if any) (no print form is required to be submitted) Along with the application No extensions are available

12 Permission from National Biodiversity Authority (in case any Biological material used in the invention is from India) Permission must be requested for before applying for the patent The permission may be submitted after filing of the patent application but before grant.