Dr. TTM Kannan and his team from Centre for Research and Development, Ponnaiyah Ramajayam Institute of Science and Technology (PRIST University) have developed certain Designs which have now been granted Registration by the Indian Patents and Designs Office. They are now looking to sell/ license these below described registered Designs.

Pyrolysis Condenser

Pyrolysis is a thermochemical treatment, wherein material (typically organic material) is exposed to high temperature in the absence of oxygen due to which the material goes through chemical and physical separation into different molecules. Pyrolysis has been identified as a low investment technology that is less technically complex than other thermochemical methods and could be a short to medium-term answer to the energy poverty in developing regions like Southern Africa. It also has advantages of high efficiency and effective utilization of feedstock over biological conversion methods, with high yields of a liquid fuel or intermediate referred to as "bio-oil".

A condenser is required to improve the yield of various components (fractions) recovered from the pyrolysis treatment. The condensation method therefore determines the quality of the components or oils and their downstream application.

Dr. TTM Kannan and his team have designed this new pyrolysis condenser and is currently looking for sale/ license of this Design

Title Purpose of Design Designer/ Creator Design Application No (India) Status Pyrolysis Condenser Convert plastic waste into oil Dr. TTM. Kannan Mr. Kundan Kumar Mr. J. Ganesh 328050-001 Granted

Portable Mini Lathe

A lathe is a machine tool that rotates a workpiece about an axis of rotation to perform various operations such as cutting, sanding, knurling, drilling, deformation, facing, and turning, with tools that are applied to the workpiece to create an object with symmetry about that axis.

Dr. TTM Kannan and his team have designed this new Portable Mini Lathe and is currently looking for sale/ license of this Design

Title Purpose of Design Designer/ Creator Design Application No (India) Status Portable Mini Lathe Mini Lathe Machine Dr. TTM. Kannan Dr. S. Vijayakumar Dr. N. Dhasarathan Dr. V. Yalini 322830-001 Granted

