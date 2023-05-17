In the brand-new podcast series The Next Paradigm of Outsourcing, Kartik Nagarajan, Managing Director- Business Consulting & Global Business Services (Sales) at Nexdigm, delve into conversations with experts from the outsourcing industry to bring the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in outsourcing and how organizations can leverage this paradigm shift to achieve long-term success.

EP02: Addressing IT-OT Convergence

In the recent episode of our podcast series, "The Next Paradigm of Outsourcing," Mr. Andre Shori highlighted how IT-OT convergence brings about increased interconnectivity and smart automation, which is beneficial for scaling up organizations.

In conversation with Kartik Nagarajan, Andre mentioned that IT-OT convergence is here to stay, stating its many benefits, such as increased productivity, just-in-time manufacturing, improved quality control, greater inventory control, and better processes in Industry 4.0.