The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the time for filing compliance documents for the purpose of claiming any exemption from capital gains under sections 54 to 54GB of the Income-tax Act, 1961, for such compliances wherein the last date fell between 1st April 2021 to 28th February 2022. Such compliances may now be completed on or before 31st March 2023.

The above extension has been done vide Circular No. 1 of 2023 dated 6th January 2023. This circular further extends the time period which was earlier extended in 2021 vide Circular No. 12 of 2021 dated 25th June 2021.

The above extension has been granted in light of various representations filed before the CBDT in view of the then ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Originally published 18 January 2023

