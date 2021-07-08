The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has adopted certain special measures/relaxations in light of the COVID-19 outbreak and the present situation in India (including, extension of minimum gap between two successive board meetings). We have prepared a brief note on the new set of relaxations for your reference.

Originally published May 12, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.