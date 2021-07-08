India:
MCA Updates - Special Measures - COVID-19
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has adopted certain
special measures/relaxations in light of the COVID-19 outbreak and
the present situation in India (including, extension of minimum gap
between two successive board meetings). We have prepared a brief
note on the new set of relaxations for your
reference.
Originally published May 12, 2021
