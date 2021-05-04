The Government has been issuing numerous advisories, notifications and relaxations to enable companies to face the hardships caused by the spread of COVID-19 and equip them to better handle the situation. The Courts have also been very proactive in granting various reliefs. In this section, we give you ready access to some of the key Government notifications, advisories, court orders and notices released this week.

25 April 2021

Ministry of Home Affairs: Restricting use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purpose

The MHA had on 18 April 2021 communicated to States/UTs (communication available here and here), the decision of the Government to prohibit the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes, other than to the nine industries exempted by the Government, with effect from 22 April 2021 till further orders.

