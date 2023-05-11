Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (Connectivity and General Network Access to the Inter-State Transmission System) (First Amendment) Regulations, 2023
- The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has notified the first amendment to the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (Connectivity and General Network Access to the Inter-State Transmission System) Regulations, 2022 (GNA Regulations).
- Key aspects:
- The First Amendment Regulations shall come into force with effect from April 05, 2023 except amended provisions of certain Regulations concerning use of GNA by other GNA grantees, relinquishment of GNA, transmission charges for T-GNA, and new provisions concerning application for T-GNA.
- Provisions regarding fresh applications for Connectivity and GNA and their processing and grant shall be made effective from April 05, 2023.
- Scheduling and Dispatch of electricity shall continue to be based on the quantum of Long-Term Access (LTA), Medium-Term Open Access (MTOA) and Short-Term Open Access (STOA) of each of the Designated ISTS Customers (DICs) and other users of the grid in accordance with the provisions of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (Indian Electricity Grid Code) Regulations, 2010, as amended from time to time, till further notification.
- STOA shall continue to be granted under the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (Open Access in Inter-State transmission) Regulations, 2008, as amended from time to time and the Detailed Procedures issued thereunder, till further notification.
- Billing, collection and disbursement of the inter-State Transmission Charges and Losses shall continue to be based on the quantum of LTA, MTOA and STOA of each of the DICs and other users of the grid in accordance with the provisions of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (Sharing of Inter-State Transmission Charges and Losses) Regulations, 2020 till further notification.
Notification on fair distribution of domestic coal
- The Ministry of Power (MoP) by way of notification dated March 24, 2023 issued directions to all States/UTs for fair distribution of available domestic coal, stating that in the meeting dated March 07, 2023 it was decided that the available domestic coal shall be distributed amongst the GENCOs (central, State & IPPs), in a fair and transparent manner.
- The principles developed by Ministry of Power for fair
distribution are as follows:
- Domestic coal would be allocated in the ratio of the fortnightly average generation of generating stations.
- While implementing above, coal required by all the pithead stations (taking coal through MGR/Conveyor, other dedicated means) of respective GENCOs would be excluded since it does not use the railway network.
- Similarly, all plants off taking coal through 'Read Only' mode as per their requirement would also be excluded.
- Further, coal to be made available from captive mines would be excluded for allocation of rail rakes from CIL/SCCL. The availability from captive Mines will be taken at the level of availability in March, 2023, plus 5%.
- Some of the key aspects of the notification are stated below:
- If the States are found to be selling power generated from domestic coal at notified price in significant amount in the power exchange, their rakes will be reduced accordingly. The Ministry advised that surplus power may be made available to other DISCOMs of the country through PuShP Portal, developed by the CEA.
- This operation would be operationalized from April 01, 2023.
- In view of the above, all the States are directed to immediately plan and make arrangements of any shortfall in Domestic Coal at their level so that power demand is fully met.
- This issues with the approval of the Minister of Power & NRE.
