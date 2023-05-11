ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from India

Regulatory Updates: Renewable Energy (January To March 2023) S&R Associates The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the Rajya Sabha on December 12, 2022, received the assent of the President on December 19, 2022, and was subsequently published for general information by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Demand And Acceptance Of A Bribe Must Be Established Beyond Reasonable Doubt In Cases Of Circumstantial Evidence To Sustain Conviction Under The Prevention Of Corruption Act 1988 Clasis Law Mr. Ravijit Singh (Complainant) submitted that in April 2000, Mrs. Neeraj Dutta (Appellant), who was working as an Inspector in the D.V.B./ Electricity Department in the local area, demanded Rs. 10,000...

An Overview Of The Green Hydrogen Policy Framework Luthra and Luthra Law Offices India The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) reported that investments in the Indian renewable energy sector touched an unprecedented figure of USD 14.5 billion...

Energy Laws In India Clarus Law Associates The overarching legislative framework relating to the electricity sector in India is provided by the Electricity Act, 2003, which governs the generation, transmission, distribution and trading of electricity, ...

Green Hydrogen: Projects, Regulatory Considerations And What Lies Ahead BTG Legal On January 4, 2023, the Union Cabinet approved the landmark National Green Hydrogen Mission with a total budget outlay of INR 19,744 crore. This mission was a much-awaited...