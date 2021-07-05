ARTICLE

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Energy Laws In India Clarus Law Associates The overarching legislative framework relating to the electricity sector in India is provided by the Electricity Act, 2003, which governs the generation, transmission, distribution and trading of electricity, ...

The New Mines And Minerals (Development And Regulation) Amendment Act, 2021 To Bring Noteworthy Changes RPV Legal The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 ("1957 Act") was the principal legislation that was enacted with a view to regulate the minerals and mining sector in India.

Regulation Of Group Captive Power Plants In India Aquilaw Captive Generating plant means a power plant set up by any person, association or any company to generate electricity primarily for his or her own use and includes a power plant set up by any co-operative society...

Reforming The Mining Sector In India: An Analysis Of The Latest Amendments To The MMDR Act Khaitan & Co In a major push for mining reforms in India, the Parliament recently enacted the Mines & Minerals (Development & Regulation) Amendment Act, 2021 (Amendment Act).

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 – Key Highlights BTG Legal A proposal to amend the Electricity Act, 2003 ("Electricity Act") through the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 ("Amendment") was introduced by the Ministry of Power, Government of India...