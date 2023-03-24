The author of the article is Shivangi Singh, Associate Partner, KSK

Technology is evolving at a great pace and considering the rate of such evolution, there is a rapidly growing consensus that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can revolutionise human existence across spheres in an unprecedented manner. AI is modifying several sectors of our life, but can it be made a unique and innovative tool for navigating the Indian judicial system which possesses several challenges within itself?

The Indian judicial system is one of the largest in the world, with complex network of courts and legal procedures that handle millions of cases every year. However, despite the introduction of Alternative Dispute Resolution and setting up Tribunals for faster adjudication, there has been an alarming rise in legal disputes across the country which has led to a huge pendency of cases in India resulting in people losing their trust and faith in the judicial system. To address these issues, there has been a growing interest in the use of AI and data analysis to assist judges, lawyers, and litigants.

AI and data analysis have the potential to transform the Indian judicial system in several ways. One of the key advantages of AI is its ability to analyse large amounts of data quickly and accurately. This can be particularly useful in the Indian judicial system, where the volume of cases is overwhelming. By the use of AI and data analysis, judges can quickly review large volumes of case files, identify patterns and trends and make more informed decisions.

AI can also help in legal research by analyzing and extracting relevant information from legal documents, such as case laws, legal opinions, and statutes. AI algorithms can help lawyers and judges quickly identify relevant legal precedents and statutes, saving time and improving the accuracy of legal research.

Another potential application of AI in the Indian judicial system is the use of chatbots to provide legal advice and assistance. Chatbots can be programmed to answer common legal questions, provide information on legal procedures, and even assist in filling out legal forms. This can be particularly useful in the rural areas where access to legal services is limited.

Data analysis can also be used to improve the efficiency of the Indian judicial system. By analysing the case data, court administrators can identify bottlenecks in the system and can implement measures to reduce delays and backlogs. Further, data analysis can also be used to identify areas of the legal system that need reform. By analysing data on case outcomes, for example, policymakers can identify areas where the legal system is failing and implement reform to address those issues. This can help improve access to justice and ensure that the legal system is fair and effective.

AI and data analysis can also help in predicting case outcomes. By analysing data from past cases, AI algorithms can identify patterns and trends that can help predict the outcome of a particular case. This can be particularly useful in cases where the outcome is uncertain or in cases where the judge is unfamiliar with the relevant legal precedents.

Despite the potential benefits of AI and data analysis in the Indian judicial system, there are also some challenges that need to be addressed. One of the biggest challenges is ensuring that the AI algorithms are transparent and unbiased. AI algorithms are only as good as the data they are trained on, and if the data is biased the algorithms will be biased as well. This can result in unfair outcomes and undermine the credibility of the legal system.

Another challenge is ensuring that AI is used in a way that is consistent with legal and ethical principles, in particular data security, privacy and human rights. This will necessitate greater self-regulation by AI developers. External regulation will be required by the legislature in the form of statutes, rules, and regulations, as well as by the judiciary in the form of judicial review and constitutional norms. the judiciary should consider evolving an open data policy regarding access to its data, in a manner that protects personal privacy, while allowing technologists to harness the potential of existing datasets.

Predicting the case outcomes in an AI-centric judiciary could lead to a plausible fall-out that the precedents become stagnant. Therefore, as AI increasingly becomes enmeshed within the justice system, and even aids in the judicial decision-making process, it is vital to retain humans within the loop. Human oversight and discretion are needed to complement the efficiency of intelligent decision-making tools, to prevent any unfavourable value lock-ins.

Further, it is required to be ensured that the legal system is equipped to deal with the changes brought about by AI and data analysis. This includes training judges, lawyers, and court administrators on how to use AI tools effectively and ensuring that the legal system has the necessary infrastructure and resources to support the use of AI.

In conclusion, AI and data analysis have the potential to revolutionize the Indian judicial system by improving efficiency, reducing delays and ensuring that the legal system is fair and effective but there is still a whole lot to do before the objective is achieved.

