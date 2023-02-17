India:
Women In Technology (Podcast)
17 February 2023
Nexdigm Private Limited
Our Women in Technology Podcast Series includes a number of
prominent leaders across different industries. They share their
insights and experiences about innovation, technology, the role of
government and academic institutions in building a sustainable
environment, and how women can become strategic enablers.
