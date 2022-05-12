ARTICLE

India: Types Of Cyber Security Incidents Mandatorily To Be Reported By Service Providers, Intermediaries, Data Centers, Body Corporate And Government Organizations To CERT-In In India

Article by Vijay Pal Dalmia, Advocate, Supreme Court of India and Delhi High Court, Partner & Head of Intellectual Property Laws Division, Vaish Associates Advocates, India

[Rule 12(1)(a) of The Information Technology (The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team and Manner of Performing Functions and Duties) Rules, 2013 ( https://www.meity.gov.in/writereaddata/files/G_S_R%2020%20%28E%292_0.pdf) ]

Targeted scanning/probing of critical networks/systems Compromise of critical systems/information Unauthorised access of IT systems/data Defacement of website or intrusion into a website and unauthorised changes such as inserting malicious code, links to external websites etc. Malicious code attacks such as spreading of virus/worm/Trojan/Bots/ Spyware/Ransomware/Cryptominers Attack on servers such as Database, Mail and DNS and network devices such as Routers Identity Theft, spoofing and phishing attacks Denial of Service (DoS) and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks Attacks on Critical infrastructure, SCADA and operational technology systems and Wireless networks Attacks on Application such as E-Governance, E-Commerce etc. Data Breach Data Leak Attacks on Internet of Things (IoT) devices and associated systems, networks, software, servers Attacks or incident affecting Digital Payment systems Attacks through Malicious mobile Apps Fake mobile Apps Unauthorised access to social media accounts Attacks or malicious/ suspicious activities affecting Cloud computing systems/servers/software/applications Attacks or malicious/suspicious activities affecting systems/ servers/ networks/ software/ applications related to Big Data, Block chain, virtual assets, virtual asset exchanges, custodian wallets, Robotics, 3D and 4D Printing, additive manufacturing, Drones Attacks or malicious/ suspicious activities affecting systems/ servers/software/ applications related to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

The incidents can be reported to CERT-In via

email (incident@cert-in.org.in), Phone (1800-11-4949) and Fax (1800-11-6969).

