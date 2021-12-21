Technology Transfer And IPR

The successful exploitation of a company's technical assets through technology transfer has become increasingly popular in today's business environment. Globalization of business, liberalization of many nations' economic regimes, and the push given to intellectual property protection with the creation of the World Trade Organization are some of the factors that have enabled international technology transfer. These forces have combined to make commercial technology transfer an essential part of the worldwide business landscape. The importance of technology and its management is rapidly being recognized by businesses as a key strategic concern. Organizations should utilize technology to help them compete in the global economy. As a result, businesses must appropriately manage technology and the factors that surround it. The transfer of the most appropriate technology to the organization is one of the most essential factors to consider in the management of technology.

This demands the technology being transferred from a developer to a user environment. Knowledge about an organization's technologies, as well as the technologies accessible to organizations and those utilized by rivals, may aid decision-makers in picking the best appropriate technology. Skill, equipment, and knowledge are the three main places where the technology may be found. Technology transfer allows private businesses and academics to put sophisticated research, development, and technological skills to use in practical ways. Universities, in fact, are a great source of research and technology that may help local governments and businesses thrive, as well as assist economic growth. As a result, it is critical for research universities to disseminate their knowledge to the general population for use and benefit. Technology transfer is the procedure by which a technology developer makes his or her technology available to a business partner who will use it.

The phrase "technology transfer" refers to the process of technology moving from one entity to another. If the receiving entity, the transferee, can successfully use and eventually integrate the technology transmitted, the transfer is considered successful. Physical assets, know-how, and technical expertise may all be included in the transfer. In certain cases, technology transfer may be limited to people's relocation and exchange or the migration of a narrow set of skills. Technology transfer can also refer to the transfer of technology from a lab to a factory, from industrialized to poor countries, or from one use to another. Technology transfer is often described as the application of information into use in a very limited sense, where technology is regarded to be information. University-discovered innovations are a driver of economic growth, and universities have played a key role in bringing creative ideas and products to market. Technology transfer has the ability to produce money for universities, establish research links between academia and business, and boost regional economic development. As a result, in all industries, the development and transfer of knowledge and technology has been and will continue to be vital to success. In recent years, there has been a growing recognition that an appropriate transfer of manufacturing technologies (technology transfer) is necessary to upgrade drug quality from R&D to final product during manufacture, as well as to ensure stable quality transferred between the contract giver and contract acceptor during manufacture for a variety of reasons.

Two reasons might drive the need to start a technology transfer initiative. The first is what you would call a technological push. In this scenario, technology has been created and is 'looking' for use. The technology was not created with an application in mind, and it is frequently a spin-off from another research effort. In other words, the technology was discovered before the necessity. [1]A demand-pull condition is the second scenario. The demand is discovered before the technology is developed in this case. Either a new technology can be developed specifically to meet the requirement, or an existing technology can be transferred and customized to meet the need. The methods will obviously change depending on whether the issue is a technological push or a demand-pull. In the first scenario, a firm will share technology because they believe it will be helpful to them.

The technology may be used in either a new or existing application, bringing outdated technology up to date. Senior management, on the other hand, must have the vision and insight to implement such a plan, since they must connect the dots between technology and application. In the second scenario, a solution to a problem is sought, which will drive the transfer of relevant technology. The focus of this research will be on a demand-pull scenario. Technology may be divided into three categories. Knowledge, skills, and equipment are the three categories. Technology transfer is defined as the process of transferring all three of these components. All transfer methods may be classified into two groups based on the three domains of technology. Those who are external to the organization (also known as formal) and those who are internal to the organization (also known as informal) (also referred to as informal). External technology transfer is considerably easier to regulate than internal technology transfer. The external transfer is the consequence of deliberate actions (such as attending seminars or conferences) and can thus be controlled and managed. External transfers are also more strategic than internal transfers. Internal transfer can be regulated in certain ways, but it cannot be controlled in others, such as casual workplace talks or acquiring information from more experienced coworkers.

Technology Transfer And IPR

