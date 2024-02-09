Article by Vijay Pal Dalmia, Advocate
Supreme Court of India & Delhi High Court
Senior Partner Vaish Associates Advocates
Email id: vpdalmia@vaishlaw.com
Mobile No.: +91 9810081079
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vpdalmia/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vpdalmia
Twitter: @vpdalmia
Section 3 of PMLA: Offence of MONEY LAUNDERING
- Whosoever
-
- directly or
- indirectly
-
- attempts to indulge or
- knowingly assists or
- knowingly is a party or
- is actually involved in any process or
- activity connected
- with the proceeds of crime including
-
- its concealment,
- possession,
- acquisition or
- use and
- projecting or
- claiming it as untainted property
- shall be guilty of offence of money laundering.
Explanation to offence of Money Laundering
- For the removal of doubts, it is hereby clarified that
-
- a person shall be guilty of offence of money laundering if
such person is found to have
- directly or indirectly attempted to indulge or
- knowingly assisted or
- knowingly is a party or
- is actually involved in one or more of the following processes or activities
- connected with proceeds of crime, namely:--
- concealment; or
- possession; or
- acquisition; or
- use; or
- projecting as untainted property; or
- claiming as untainted property, in any manner whatsoever;
- the process or activity connected with proceeds of crime is
a
- continuing activity and
- continues till such time a person is
-
- directly or
- indirectly
- enjoying the proceeds of crime by its
-
- concealment or
- possession or
- acquisition or
- use or
- projecting it as untainted property or
- claiming it as untainted property in any manner whatsoever.
- a person shall be guilty of offence of money laundering if such person is found to have
- The expression "money laundering ", ordinarily, means
- the process or activity of
-
- placement,
- layering and
- finally integrating
- the tainted property in the formal economy of the country.
- Money Laundering is not limited to the happening of the final act of integration of tainted property in the formal economy to constitute an act of money laundering.
To read this article in full, please click here.
© 2020, Vaish Associates Advocates,
All rights reserved
Advocates, 1st & 11th Floors, Mohan Dev Building 13, Tolstoy Marg New Delhi-110001 (India).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist professional advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. The views expressed in this article are solely of the authors of this article.