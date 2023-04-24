1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Digital currency (in its varied forms) has recently gained immense traction in India as an alternative investment opportunity. Due to its secure nature based on blockchain technology, it not only provides anonymity to its users but also renders the transactions often immune to government intervention and scrutiny. The digital currency market in India virtually remained unregulated until recently. The lack of regulation, one suspects, created an open market for unscrupulous entities to trade freely and misuse the market while staying anonymous. As a direct consequence, tracing such transactions (within and outside the country) becomes extremely difficult, which in turn has exposed the cryptocurrency ecosystem to be a conduit of money laundering in India. Last year, the Directorate of Enforcement ("ED") probed several money laundering cases against companies running cryptocurrency exchanges. As per the official press release by the Ministry of Finance (February 6, 2023)1, ED has attached proceeds of crime worth nearly INR 936 crores (~USD 113 million) related to cryptocurrency, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 ("PMLA") as on January 31, 2023.

1.2 In order to address the growing concerns and reduce fraud, the Ministry of Finance issued a gazette notification on March 07, 2023 ("Notification")2, which essentially brought the trading of cryptocurrency and other digital assets within the ambit of PMLA. With this step, the government has officially imposed domestic anti-money laundering standards on the realm of cryptocurrencies. The Notification has now ensured that all crypto businesses (including exchanges, custodians, wallet providers) are under the purview of the PMLA and afford authorities greater power to monitor and reconstruct these encrypted transactions, including transfers outside of India. This appears to be in line with the larger policy shift focused on increasing the regulation of virtual and digital assets in India. This move is closely followed by the imposition of a 30% income tax on any income generated from trading in such assets which was introduced in April 20223, and 1% TDS (tax deducted at source) which was mandated since July 2022.

2. WHAT DOES THE NOTIFICATION SAY?

2.1 The Notification included a range of transactions pertaining to virtual digital assets ("VDA") under the ambit of the PMLA. The Notification has assigned VDA the same meaning as defined under section 2 clause (47A) of the Income Tax Act, 19614 which seeks to include cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). From the date of the Notification, the following nature of transactions are brought under the ambit of the PMLA: Exchange between VDAs and fiat currencies; Exchange between one or more forms of VDAs; Transfer of VDAs; Safekeeping or administration of VDAs or instruments enabling control over VDAs; and Participation in and provision of financial services related to an issuer's offer and sale of a VDA.

2.2 The Notification has further classified the entities dealing in the aforementioned transactions as 'reporting entity' under PMLA, adding it to the current list of reporting entities including banking companies, financial institutions, and intermediaries. The government has once again widened its regulatory net of 'reporting entity', after including jewellers and real estate agents within its purview earlier in December 2020.

3 OVERVIEW OF THE PMLA AND POWERS OF THE DIRECTORATE OF ENFORCEMENT

The PMLA and the rules framed thereunder lay down the key legislative framework for the prosecution of the offence of money laundering in India. The principal authority for investigating and prosecuting such offences under the PMLA at the national level is the ED, an organization formed by the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India. ED is the primary authority responsible for prosecuting and conducting investigations into money laundering offences. The ED has powers to initiate proceedings for the seizure and attachment of property and to prosecute offences under the PMLA. Some of the key relevant facets of the PMLA are as follows: The crime of money laundering5 stems from the commission of any offence mentioned in the schedule of offences specified under the PMLA which includes some of the offences under the Indian Penal Code, 1860, Information Technology Act, 2000, Customs Act, 1962, etc; and any proceeds of crime arising therefrom. For the offence of money laundering, PMLA stipulates a punishment of rigorous imprisonment between 3 to 7 years, and a fine. PMLA is a long-arm statute which confers extraterritorial jurisdiction to the authorities constituted under it. As a result, the ED can prosecute and investigate cases of money laundering even outside the territory of India. As with any other serious offence, the offence of money laundering is regarded as a continuous offence, and no specific limitation period is set out for the same. Under the PMLA, the ED is empowered to confiscate or attach any properties that are derived or obtained by any person as a result of criminal activities relating to the offences under the PMLA. The PMLA also provides the ED with the power of pre-trial attachment or confiscation of properties.

4 THE IMPLICATION OF THE NEW REGULATION

4.1 PMLA paradigm vis-à-vis reporting entity

Reporting entities have to comply with the Prevention of Money Laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules, 2005 ("PMLA Rules") framed under the PMLA. Crypto exchanges, intermediaries, and other VDA service providers are now notified as 'reporting entity' which would necessarily mean that they must comply with similar rules requiring them to conduct KYC verification and follow similar reporting standards as other regulated entities. Additionally, this would also mean that ED will now have greater powers to search and seize while investigating any VDA service provider for potential violations under the PMLA. The consequences of violating the provisions of the PMLA could subject them to rigorous penal consequences including imprisonment of 3-7 years, in addition to the attachment of their properties. This Notification brought the VDA transactions at par with other 'reporting entities' in terms of the power of the ED to investigate instances of money laundering effected through transactions in VDAs.

4.2 Mandatory compliance obligations

As reporting entities, VDA-related businesses will now have to comply with certain obligations as listed in PMLA and PMLA Rules. These would broadly include:

(a) Maintaining record of transactions

The crypto exchanges and other VDA-related businesses must have an internal mechanism for maintaining records of all transactions including cash transactions of more than INR 10 lakhs. They must also maintain records of all series of cash transactions integrally connected to each other, which have been individually valued below INR 10 lakhs, where the monthly aggregate exceeds INR 10 lakhs, among other records. These records should be maintained for a period of 5 years and shall include details like nature, value, and date of transactions in order to facilitate the authorities to reconstruct individual transactions, if and when required.

(b) Reporting suspicious transactions

The entities will be required to appoint Designated Director and Principal Officer who will be responsible for furnishing information related to suspicious transactions, along with other prescribed transactions within the prescribed time limit. The details have to be furnished to Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND)6.

(c) Performing KYC of their clients and users on the platform

The intermediaries and exchanges dealing in VDAs in India will be required to conduct enhanced due diligence on their clients and users, as prescribed under the PMLA. It includes verification of the client's identity, additional steps to examine the financial position and ownership, including sources of the client's funds, nature of the relationship between the parties, and recording the reasons for conducting the transaction.

(d) Penalty for non-compliance

In case of non-compliance with the PMLA Rules, the newly designated reporting entities i.e., crypto exchanges and other VDA service providers can be subjected to monetary penalties which will not be less than INR 10,000 but may extend to INR 1,00,000 for each failure. The monetary penalty is in addition to any other action that may be taken under any other provisions of the PMLA7.

5 INDUSLAW VIEW